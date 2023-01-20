Judge denies Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell requests in court

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared in court again on Thursday, for a hearing on several issues.

According to East Idaho News, Judge Steven Boyce denied multiple requests from the Daybells’. Including Chad’s request for a delay in the trial.

Judge Boyce also denied a request to sequester the jury, due to the length of the trial. And ruled against Lori’s request to meet with Chad in person, saying the pitfalls of a meeting would outweigh any conveniences.

The judge did not decide on Lori’s request to remove the death penalty from consideration.

He did hear arguments on the matter, and says he’ll give a written ruling in the future.

