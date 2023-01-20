Judge denies Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell requests in court

Judge Steven Boyce denied multiple requests from the Daybells’. Including Chad’s request for a delay in the trial.
Judge denies Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell requests in court
Judge denies Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell requests in court(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared in court again on Thursday, for a hearing on several issues.

According to East Idaho News, Judge Steven Boyce denied multiple requests from the Daybells’. Including Chad’s request for a delay in the trial.

Judge Boyce also denied a request to sequester the jury, due to the length of the trial. And ruled against Lori’s request to meet with Chad in person, saying the pitfalls of a meeting would outweigh any conveniences.

The judge did not decide on Lori’s request to remove the death penalty from consideration.

He did hear arguments on the matter, and says he’ll give a written ruling in the future.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified

Latest News

Local middle school students are ‘pulling tabs’ for a great cause
Local middle school students are ‘pulling tabs’ for a great cause
Friday evening's online weather update {1/20/2023}
City of Twin Falls reminds motorists to ‘take it slow’ on icy mornings
City of Twin Falls reminds motorists to ‘take it slow’ on icy mornings
Thyroid awareness month.
Fit and Well Idaho: January is Thyroid Awareness Month