No injuries reported in vehicle vs. school bus collision Friday morning

There were five kids on-board, and the driver, but nobody was injured.
Nobody was hurt in this car vs school bus accident.
Nobody was hurt in this car vs school bus accident.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department was busy Friday morning responding to slide-offs and accidents all over the city.

The roads were a sheet of ice because of yesterday’s snow fall and the flash freeze overnight.

On North College Road across from the CSI Expo Center, cars were detoured around a car vs. school bus accident Friday morning.

Twin Falls Police says it happened right before 8:00 a.m.

There were five kids on-board, and the driver, but nobody was injured.

The other driver wasn’t injured but was cited for driving too fast in the current conditions.

The Twin Falls Police Department says this serves as a reminder to slow down and give yourself extra distance - and time - in adverse road conditions.

