Pearson, Jackie Lee

BURLEY—Jackie Lee Hansen Pearson, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born Oct. 2, 1951, in Eugene, Oregon, to Stanley Westover and Daisy Adell Rigby Hansen; the oldest of five children. She moved to Rupert in 1959, and was raised on the family farm north of Rupert. Jackie graduated from Minico High School in 1970 and attended Ricks College for two years. She then graduated from Overland Beauty College in 1974.

Jackie married Ryan Holbrook Pearson on Feb. 7, 1975, in the Ogden Utah Temple. They are the parents of Duane Ryan Pearson (Cortney) of Burley, and Aaron Casey Pearson (Yesica) of Idaho Falls; and the grandparents of Zachary, Kellan, Cooper, Brielle, Abigail, and Sofia.

A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jackie had a strong testimony and served faithfully in her many callings. She and Ryan served for two years in the Texas Fort Worth Mission office, which they enjoyed immensely.

Jackie was kind, patient, and was never one to hold a grudge. She was a hard worker, rarely complained, always willing to serve, and had a soft-spoken strength. No matter the situation, she was cooperative, flexible, easy-going, eager, and willing to see that things were done as others preferred. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jackie was a master at organization and of documenting via scrapbooking family fun, vacations, highlights in her children’s lives, and time spent together with loved ones. She had a special fondness for preparing food storage and organizing it, as well as all that she’d collected regarding emergency preparedness; she did so in an impeccably orderly fashion, ensuring she had all that was needful for her immediate family. Gracious and good-natured, Jackie loved her home. She took special care of her surroundings and made it a beautiful, well-kept place to be.

She is survived by her husband, Ryan; sons, Duane (Cortney) and Aaron (Yesica); her grandchildren, Zachary, Kellan, Cooper, Brielle, Abigail, and Sofia; siblings, Jeanne Yost (Merlin) of Burley, Sheryl Rex (Brad) of Emmett, David Hansen (Debbie) of Burley, and Mark Hansen of Nampa. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Hansen in 2001; and her mother, Daisy Hansen in 2010.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Jake Goedhart officiating. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

