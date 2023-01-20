Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Bison Pipe

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Jerome, a pipe lot has been settled near the side of Interstate 84 for decades.

“This yard has been here about thirty years,” said Bison Pipe Fencing Division Manager Les Carberry. “Around the year 2000, Darren Sparks purchased the business. He’s a local born and raised guy.”

In the years that the lot has been there, it has been under many names, but for the last dozen years, it has been known as Bison Pipe Supply.

“We’ve grown from about 2 or 3 employees back in Darren’s early days to nineteen employees here now,” says Carberry.

The name gives a tell for what the main product is, wide diameter pipe, which is used for irrigation and much more.

“Our pipe goes north of the border, south of the border and all across the United States,” says Carberry.

But pipe is not the only thing the staff at Bison is responsible for, they also design steel fencing that is commonplace among agricultural properties.

“Primarily the ranching community,” says Carberry, “farms and also people that have horses on small acreage or even people that need to build a fence around their garden to keep the rabbits out.”

Carberry has spent all of his life working in agriculture; from his start on a farm as a child to owning fence businesses across the west.

Now, through Bison, he is able to share that expertise.

“I kind of understand what’s going on,” Carberry says. “So, a person can tell me what they want to do and it’s my goal to try to help them reach their goal.”

