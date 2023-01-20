T.F. Chamber of Commerce Leadership Group visits KMVT

The idea is to give the members an inside look at the Magic Valley.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Magic Valley Leadership Group visits different businesses every month, and on Thursday morning they joined us right here at KMVT.

Employees from businesses around the Magic Valley are able to meet once every month visiting different organizations and companies around the area.

The idea is to give the members an inside look at the Magic Valley. The program runs for 10 months.

“It’s nice to be able to build camaraderie between business professionals and like-minded people in the community, and then also, on the flip side of it, to see the way different businesses operate, today is arts and media day,” said JJ Shawver – Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

New people are encouraged to take part in the leadership program each year, you can contact the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce to apply.

