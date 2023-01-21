City of Twin Falls reminds motorists to ‘take it slow’ on icy mornings

Drivers are being reminded about black ice, which is difficult to see and coats our roadways.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Twin Falls slowly thaws from yesterday’s blanket of snow, drivers are being encouraged to slow things down on the roadways.

Friday morning saw extremely slippery roadways across the City of Twin Falls, as fresh snow – mixed with a deep freeze - turned the roads a bit icy.

One of the first things the city did this morning was to tackle the task of clearing the streets.

The city says they can’t remove the ice because snowplows just don’t do the job.

However, they do have the resource to pre-treat the streets early before a snowstorm hits our roads.

“We were fortunate this morning, we had a lot of ice - as difficult it was - we didn’t have a large number of accidents that we responded to… I guess that’s a credit to the drivers for avoiding those collisions,” said Josh Palmer – City of Twin Falls. “But we asked people to drive cautiously and defensively. When we have weather like this.”

Palmer goes on to say they will continue to pre-treat the streets with the salt and sand mixture.

He stresses the emphasis of simply slowing down to prevent accidents from happening in the first place.

