CSI’s Garrett Hawkes gets awarded full-ride

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is having one of the best starts to a season they have ever had and Idaho native and freshman Garrett Hawkes the season just got quite a bit better.

After beginning his career as a walk-on, the freshman forward from Ashton, Idaho learned of his new scholarship on Wednesday.

For Hawkes, the bid of confidence from the school and his coaching staff has made all the hard work worth it.

“When I first came down on my visit, coach Reinert told me that he wouldn’t know how much playing time I would get, if any,” says Hawkes. “Just to have that with him and to know that I could work up to it eventually.”

He says the new scholarship will push him to accomplish more with the Golden Eagles.

The freshman has played in every game this season, averaging 12.5 minutes per and has seen some standout performances as a role player including a 7-steal performance Thursday night against Community Christian.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.