Local middle school students are ‘pulling tabs’ for a great cause

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly Middle School’s, Latinos in Action Club, is pulling tabs for a great cause.

The club is collecting soda pull tabs from now until February 17th for the Ronald McDonald House in Boise.

Bethany Walters, the Latinos in Action teacher says her classroom just started collecting on Tuesday, and have already received 160 tabs.

The Ronald McDonald House offers boarding for those who have a child 18 or under who is critically ill at the Boise medical facility.

Pacific Steel Company will donate $5 to the Ronald McDonald house for every pound of pull tabs collected.

Walters says they have had staff members that have stayed there in the past, she says it’s great to pull together for a common cause.

“It helps people pull together for a common cause to help somebody, you know, just help somebody in need whether it’s one person or whether it’s a corporation like the Ronald McDonald House. either way, it’s forgetting about yourself and helping someone else that might be in need and it just kind of brings us together and creates unity and teamwork,” said Walters.

Walters urges you to donate your pull tabs to the school.

There is a big container at the front desk where community members can drop off their tabs.

For more information on the Ronald McDonald House, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.