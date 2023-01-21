Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls

The center will open its doors at 11 p.m. and remain open through 5 a.m.
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over a year, members from numerous southern Idaho charities and nonprofit organizations have been working to provide the region with its only warming center for the Magic Valley’s houseless.

And on Friday night, It will open for the first time - located at Taproot Church on the corner of Shoshone and Sixth.

The center will open its doors at 11 p.m. and remain open through 5 a.m.

Once inside, people will be able to access the warmth of the building as well as warm drinks and snacks. For those behind the project, the first day brings excitement and uncertainty.

“We have no idea how many people will be here, we have no idea if there will be people here, then, moving forward, will more people show up. It’s just that idea of, ‘ok here we are but we have no idea what to expect,” said Randy Wastradowski from S.C.C.A.P.

The center will be open any time the overnight temperature is forecasted to be at or below 29 degrees.

The center is also looking for additional volunteers.

For more information about the center, or to get involved, Click Here.

