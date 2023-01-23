CSI offers Flex Start Classes to make college more accessible to the public

The classes are offered both online and in person.
Flex start classes available now.
Flex start classes available now.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho works to make college accessible for everyone, and one way they do that is by offering Flex Start Classes.

Flex Start Classes give students the option to start their classes later in the semester, giving students the opportunity to still complete their required coursework, just in a shorter amount of time.

The classes are offered both online and in person.

Flex Start Classes begin on either February 6th or March 6th and the course is finished by the end of the semester.

“We want to make sure that we are meeting students where they are, and the offerings that we have for them will fit into their really busy work lives, and school lives, and child care lives, so we wanted to make sure that we are offering a slate of classes that would work into the schedule a student already has,” said Tiffany Seeley-Case, the dean of general and transfer education.

General education courses are available for flex start. Registration is open now.

For more information on how to apply, visit this website, or call 208-732-6304.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke

Latest News

Gas Prices January 2023
Idaho gas prices drop below national average... for now
Randy Rogers picks up his 500th win as Head Coach of the CSI Lady Golden Eagles
Randy Rogers picks up his 500th win as Head Coach of the CSI Lady Golden Eagles
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
Wondra hearing postponed until February 6th and 7th
Wondra hearing postponed until February 6th and 7th