CSI offers Flex Start Classes to make college more accessible to the public

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho works to make college accessible for everyone, and one way they do that is by offering Flex Start Classes.

Flex Start Classes give students the option to start their classes later in the semester, giving students the opportunity to still complete their required coursework, just in a shorter amount of time.

The classes are offered both online and in person.

Flex Start Classes begin on either February 6th or March 6th and the course is finished by the end of the semester.

“We want to make sure that we are meeting students where they are, and the offerings that we have for them will fit into their really busy work lives, and school lives, and child care lives, so we wanted to make sure that we are offering a slate of classes that would work into the schedule a student already has,” said Tiffany Seeley-Case, the dean of general and transfer education.

General education courses are available for flex start. Registration is open now.

For more information on how to apply, visit this website, or call 208-732-6304.

