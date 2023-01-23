HCC Strength and Conditioning is giving local young athletes a place to thrive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new gym in the Magic Valley, HCC Strength and Conditioning, is looking to fill a void in the training world of Southern Idaho.

“When I went to high school, there was nothing like this. I actually had to travel out of town just to see my trainer. To have something like this for kids is absolutely amazing,” said HCC Owner – Felice England.

Located in Twin Falls, the gym features top-of-the-line powerlifting equipment meant to give Southern Idaho athletes a place to prepare for their seasons and possibly the next level.

“I modeled it as a smaller version of what a collegiate gym would be like for athletes, that was kind of my mindset of how I wanted to build it,” said HCC Owner – Jason England.

For the England’s, the focus is preparing younger athletes for success.

The gym allows lifters under 13, something commercial gyms cannot, which gives younger athletes the opportunity to learn the basics of strength training in a controlled, safe environment.

“Having something like this for the youth is just outstanding. We need more of it around here in my opinion,” said Cody Barnes – Vipers Baseball Coach.

Jason England brings his military background into each lift and hopes to mold his members as more than just athletes.

“I always think of sports and lifting as a conduit to teach life skills and those kinds of things. I hope to instill those things in the kids along the way and also make better athletes and mitigate injury,” added England.

He says watching the youth he works with achieve new levels in their training is what drives him and he hopes to send athletes to success beyond HCC.

“Along the way, if I have a resume in 8-10 years of jerseys up on the walls of kids we sent to school, we did pretty good,” said England.

