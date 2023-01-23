HCC Strength and Conditioning is giving local young athletes a place to thrive

For the England’s, the focus is preparing younger athletes for success.
HCC Strength and Conditioning is giving local young athletes a place to thrive
HCC Strength and Conditioning is giving local young athletes a place to thrive(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new gym in the Magic Valley, HCC Strength and Conditioning, is looking to fill a void in the training world of Southern Idaho.

“When I went to high school, there was nothing like this. I actually had to travel out of town just to see my trainer. To have something like this for kids is absolutely amazing,” said HCC Owner – Felice England.

Located in Twin Falls, the gym features top-of-the-line powerlifting equipment meant to give Southern Idaho athletes a place to prepare for their seasons and possibly the next level.

“I modeled it as a smaller version of what a collegiate gym would be like for athletes, that was kind of my mindset of how I wanted to build it,” said HCC Owner – Jason England.

For the England’s, the focus is preparing younger athletes for success.

The gym allows lifters under 13, something commercial gyms cannot, which gives younger athletes the opportunity to learn the basics of strength training in a controlled, safe environment.

“Having something like this for the youth is just outstanding. We need more of it around here in my opinion,” said Cody Barnes – Vipers Baseball Coach.

Jason England brings his military background into each lift and hopes to mold his members as more than just athletes.

“I always think of sports and lifting as a conduit to teach life skills and those kinds of things. I hope to instill those things in the kids along the way and also make better athletes and mitigate injury,” added England.

He says watching the youth he works with achieve new levels in their training is what drives him and he hopes to send athletes to success beyond HCC.

“Along the way, if I have a resume in 8-10 years of jerseys up on the walls of kids we sent to school, we did pretty good,” said England.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke

Latest News

Undefeated Golden Eagles look to finish strong with tough games on the horizon
Undefeated Golden Eagles look to finish strong with tough games on the horizon
CSI Randy Rogers picks up his 500th win as head coach of the Lady Golden Eagles
Randy Rogers picks up his 500th win as Head Coach of the CSI Lady Golden Eagles
Hawkes awarded scholarship
CSI’s Garrett Hawkes gets awarded full-ride
Nate Meithof (23) and Isaiah Moses (3) celebrate a CSI basket.
CSI basketball teams continue winning ways easily with 72 and 61 point wins