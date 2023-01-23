Idaho gas prices drop below national average... for now

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho gas prices are now below the national average, but supply and demand pressures could soon force a surge in gas prices here in the Gem State.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.42 on Monday, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago.

Idaho’s average price currently sits below the national average at $3.39 per gallon, which is a penny and a half more than a week ago, but still 12 cents cheaper than a month ago.

AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde says, in part, crude oil continues to be very expensive, fuel demand is on the rise, and a refinery shutdown in Colorado has tightened regional supplies.

All of those factors could play a part in higher pump prices this week

