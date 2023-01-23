Randy Rogers picks up his 500th win as Head Coach of the CSI Lady Golden Eagles

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “Win, 1...2…3… WIN!”

“Win”, A simple halftime mantra and something CSI Women’s Basketball Head Coach Randy Rogers has done a whole lot of.

Saturday marked his 500th win with the Golden Eagles.

“I think it’s CSI and its players. Coaches really don’t win games, we can try to help organize it, but you better have some players that can play,” said Rogers.

In his 21 seasons at the helm, Rogers has experienced heaps of success, but it wasn’t always that way.

2002, his first year in the position, the Golden Eagles had a losing record, leaving Rogers wondering if the jump from High School might not work out.

“I wasn’t sure, but the next two years I had success and then, success just kind of bred its own success,” added Rogers.

If anyone knows the challenges of sitting at the top of one the top JC programs in the country, it’s Athletic Director Joel Bate, who coached the team until 2001.

Bate, who brought Rogers to the program’s attention in the early 2000′s, knows he is witnessing greatness.

“It’s a great honor for any of us that have ever had that opportunity and Randy is one of the best in that list,” said Bate.

For his players, Rogers is much more than the oft-yelling, never-sitting coach fans and media see at ICCU Court.

What can you say about coach?

“I love him. He’s tough on the court but he’s such a good person off the court,” said Courtney Stothard – CSI Guard.

His counterpart, Jeff Reinert whose men are undefeated and second in the nation, also knows about success at CSI.

“To coach that many games, that shows longevity, and he still has a major fire to be successful,” said Reinert.

500 wins, far and away the most in CSI history, with no signs of slowing down.

“The fans have been so good to me, and the community has been good to me, it’s such a great area,” said Rogers.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.