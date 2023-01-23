Twin Falls School District partners with Care Solace to help families connect to mental healthcare

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is working to make mental health care more accessible to their community by partnering with Care Solace.

In an effort to help connect people to the different resources available in the community, the new partnership with Care Solace will be able to help families, students, and staff members get connected to counselors, groups, and therapy options in the area.

When a family calls the Care Solace hot line, they will be able to do all the leg work to find which counselors have the soonest openings, and which provider fits the family the best.

“So generally speaking, when we ask parents, what stands in the way of you accessing mental health care for your child, typically we hear that it’s access, there is not a provider that suits your needs, or there is not a provider that has an opening in the near term future,” said Eva Craner, the director of public relations for the Twin Falls School District.

Care Solace will be able to help those families remove that barrier and do the behind the scenes work for them.

Craner says the school district is putting an emphasis on mental health because they care about the whole child, not just their grades.

“So as a school district, our students first have to feel comfortable and safe in order for them to learn, so we are really trying to focus on that to help them be academically successful as well,” said Craner.

This partnership[ will last until the end of the fiscal year, and then they will evaluate and see if they wish to renew it again.

This is open for all students in the Twin Falls School District, their families and the staff.

For more information on how to contact Care Solace for you or your child visit this link. You can also call 888-515-0595

