Undefeated Golden Eagles look to finish strong with tough games on the horizon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI Golden Eagles are about to enter into the toughest stretch of their schedule to round out the season.

The challenge begins on Saturday when they head back to Salt Lake Community College to take on the Bruins.

CSI has already gone to Salt Lake and beaten the then number one Bruins 84-81 back in December.

But beating the talented squad on the road twice in the same year is not easy task.

For the Golden Eagles star players, the recipe to success can be found... If you don’t make it too complicated.

“We just get after it, we compete every day, we just make sure that we know them inside and out and we play hard,” said Forward – Robert Whaley. “Yeah, we play hard every game, man, c’mon.”

But Salt Lake is not the only tough game on the remaining schedule.

Head Coach Jeff Reinert says the seven games left on the schedule will be the most difficult stretch yet. His job... To make sure his undefeated squad is ready to continue their dominant run.

“Two against Salt Lake, two against Snow still to play. We have Eastern here, and we also have Southern Nevada here and we have to go to Rangely, and I lost there my first year here and I’ve never forgot it, so I’ll be prepared for that. The last 7 games are tough, and we got to keep fighting against the loss the best we can,” said Reinert.

The next two games for the Golden Eagles will be on the road. First Saturday in Salt Lake at 3 p.m. Then next Thursday at Snow College.

CSI will next be on the floor of ICCU Court on February 9th to take on USU Eastern at 7 p.m.

