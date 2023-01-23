Wondra hearing postponed until February 6th and 7th

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The hearing for a woman in connection to the Michael Vaughan case is being pushed back.

Sarah Wondra was supposed to appear in court Monday morning (1-23), but her court date will now be postponed until February 6th and 7th.

Wondra was arrested in late 2022 for failing to report a death to authorities.

Police have been searching for the remains of Michael Vaughan, who was five years old when he disappeared.

They believe he was previously buried at Wondra’s home, but has since been moved.

