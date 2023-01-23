Wondra hearing postponed until February 6th and 7th

Wondra was arrested in late 2022 for failing to report a death to authorities.
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The hearing for a woman in connection to the Michael Vaughan case is being pushed back.

Sarah Wondra was supposed to appear in court Monday morning (1-23), but her court date will now be postponed until February 6th and 7th.

Wondra was arrested in late 2022 for failing to report a death to authorities.

Police have been searching for the remains of Michael Vaughan, who was five years old when he disappeared.

They believe he was previously buried at Wondra’s home, but has since been moved.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Funds being raised
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke

Latest News

Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
Sunday evening's online weather update {1/22/2023}
Saturday evening's online weather update {1/21/2023}
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls