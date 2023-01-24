City of Bellevue amends contract for on-call snow removal services

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Bellevue amended its contract with a private contractor for on-call snow removal services at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The council unanimously approved a resolution to increase the amount payable to the Pappas Pumping and Land Development by $50,000, from $30,000 to $80,000.

The resolution states due to heavy snow falls, the loss of personnel in Bellevue’s Public Works Department, and the numerous equipment failures, the contractor has been asked to take on additional responsibility and has incurred additional costs.

City of Bellevue Municipal Consultant Troy Butzlaff said in the meeting the city’s public works department has a grader, loader, sander and two trucks with snowblades for snow removal services. During this winter season all of the equipment has gone down at one timer or another. Some of it all at once, and they have had to make emergency repairs. When these problems have occurred Pappas filled the void with his own equipment.

“If we didn’t have that we basically would be unable to clear the streets. This equipment is not easy to come by. The city would have to go out ands rent it,” said Butzlaff. “By using Pappas we have access to it because he has that equipment in his inventory.”

Additionally he said the publics works department has lost two employees, and Pappas Pumping and Land Development has three of its own employees, including owner Stefan Pappas, operating the the heavy machinery for snow removal services. The city only has one part-time employee for on-call snow removal.

Back in October the city contacted with Pappas for 24/7 on-call snow removal services due to Bellevue’s Public Works Department dealing with staffing shortages.

