City of Bellevue to consider amending contract for on-call snow plowing services

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Bellevue is considering amending its contract with a private contractor for on-call snow plowing services.

At Monday night’s meeting, the City Council will discuss approving a resolution to amend the contract agreement with Pappas Pumping and Land Development.

The council will consider increasing the amount payable to the contractor by $50,000, from $30,000 to $80,000.

The resolution, in part, states due to heavy snowfall and numerous equipment failures, the contractor has incurred additional costs.

Back in October the city contacted with Pappas due the city’s Public Works Department dealing with staffing shortages.

