City of Twin Falls reminds people the dangers of flushing non-flushable items

There has been an increase of people flushing paper towels and flushable wipes down the toilet, none of which are able to be flushed.
A sewer in the city of Twin Falls.
A sewer in the city of Twin Falls.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls is reminding people to be mindful of what you flush down your toilet and other drains.

There has been an increase of people flushing paper towels and flushable wipes down the toilet, none of which are able to be flushed.

What happens is, over time, the sewer’s get backed up, and eventually clogged, making it so the public works department has to come and unclog that area.

All of the sewers are connected, so your actions do impact the others in your neighborhood.

“The way your waste water collection lines work is your home, has a line that goes from it to basically the sidewalk where there is a wastewater collection line there, and that’s where we are dealing with most of the problems, that junction, that connection where people are disposing,” said Josh Palmer, the PIO for the city of Twin Falls.

Some items that they have found people are flushing are toy cars, vape cartridges, flushable wipes, grease from cooking and paper towels.

If you notice your toilets aren’t working properly or an odd odor, you can always call the city and they will send a crew out.

