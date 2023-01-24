Conservative Idaho lawmakers seek to penalize parties who file false reports of child abuse

In 2002, there were more than 23,000 reports to Idaho child protection services, 9,300 were assigned to investigators, and of that number, 80% were unsubstantiated.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Conservative lawmakers are seeking to have a criminal penalty attached to parties who knowingly file false reports of child abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

The proposed legislation was introduced by republican lawmakers, Representative Heather Scott, and Senator Scott Herndon in the House Judiciary Committee.

Scott says in 2002, there were more than 23,000 reports to Idaho child protection services, 9,300 were assigned to investigators, and of that number, 80% were unsubstantiated.

Scott and Herndon say there is already a civil liability for those who file false reports. This proposed legislation now adds a criminal penalty.

Those convicted would face a misdemeanor with a fine up to 1,000 dollars and up to three months in jail.

“So, we are trying to target those bad actors that are maybe trying to cause trouble maybe in a custody battle, something that may be an emotionally charged situation,” said Dist. 1 Representative (Blanchard) – Heather Scott.

A few of the lawmakers on the committee addressed concerns about some the language in the proposed legislation.

They asked that the word allegation be struck out in the proposed legislation, and the proposed bill targets those who knowingly make false reports.

“I just wanted to clarify for all the teachers that may be listening, when I look at this legislation, we are not talking about somebody who is reporting something because they are concerned about a child and are a mandatory reporter. We are talking about somebody filing a report that they know to be false,” said Dist. 30 Representative (Blackfoot) – Julianne Young.

It passed through committee with some amendments made to the proposed legislation.

