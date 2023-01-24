Local pharmacist weighs in on children’s medication shortage

Johnson did say that his pharmacy, Kurts Pharmacy, was able to get a few items in at the last minute.
Photo of the almost empty shelves
Photo of the almost empty shelves(WIFR)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You might have noticed throughout the Magic Valley and the rest of the country, there seems to be a shortage of some popular children’s medications.

Some pharmacists tell us there is a shortage, while others say there isn’t.

This afternoon we took that question to a local pharmacist who explained to us that some stores may experience some type of shortage, including ADHD medications, along with a variety of other’s.

We asked if he thought that those suppliers were telling the truth about the shortage being “real”.

“I hope so, I think they are being honest, I don’t know if there must be an issue of where it’s coming from, I don’t know if it’s on a dock in California waiting to be unloaded. Or the fact that America took a month off! And now we’re seeing the ripple effect of that because...it’s entirely crazy, I’m not for sure why it’s so crazy,” said Chris Johnson from Kurts Pharmacy.

While the debate continues to rage on and on. Johnson did say that his pharmacy, Kurts Pharmacy, was able to get a few items in at the last minute.

those medications include Amoxicillin, Ibuprofen, and children’s Tylenol.

