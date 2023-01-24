One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian

The incident happened outside the Texas Roadhouse on Fairview Avenue late Monday afternoon.
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian(KBOI-TV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise man is dead following an altercation with police outside a Meridian restaurant.

The incident happened outside the Texas Roadhouse on Fairview Avenue late Monday afternoon.

KBOI reports a Boise Police Officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges, while searching for him with fugitive recovery agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections.

Police said, as they attempted to take the suspect into custody, he showed something that looked like a weapon and an officer shot him.

Today the Ada County Coroner identified him as 32-year-old Eli Nash, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is not a result that we ever want when we’re out performing operations like this,” said Chief Ron Winegar from the Boise Police Department.

The officer who shot him was not injured and will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The information is considered preliminary, pending the results of the critical incident task force investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
Generic moose photo.
Ketchum woman injured following moose attack in her driveway

Latest News

A sewer in the city of Twin Falls.
City of Twin Falls reminds people the dangers of flushing non-flushable items
Ornamental Japanese yew is often found in residential landscaping.
Toxic yew plant determined as cause-of-death for moose found north of Ketchum
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
City of Bellevue to consider amending contract for on-call snow plowing services
City of Bellevue amends contract for on-call snow removal services