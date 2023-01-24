One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise man is dead following an altercation with police outside a Meridian restaurant.

The incident happened outside the Texas Roadhouse on Fairview Avenue late Monday afternoon.

KBOI reports a Boise Police Officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges, while searching for him with fugitive recovery agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections.

Police said, as they attempted to take the suspect into custody, he showed something that looked like a weapon and an officer shot him.

Today the Ada County Coroner identified him as 32-year-old Eli Nash, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is not a result that we ever want when we’re out performing operations like this,” said Chief Ron Winegar from the Boise Police Department.

The officer who shot him was not injured and will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The information is considered preliminary, pending the results of the critical incident task force investigation.

