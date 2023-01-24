Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 93 – south of Twin Falls.

According to a press release issued by ISP, at a little before 6 p.m., a 47-year-old female from Twin Falls was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2016 Dodge Durango.

A 21-year-old male from Jerome was driving northbound in a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup.

The driver of the Durango attempted to pass a Semi truck driven by a 40-year-old male from Beaverton, Oregon.

The Durango struck the Chevrolet pickup head-on at an angle. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.  The driver of the Durango and the driver of the Semi truck were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Chevrolet S-10 pickup was not wearing a seat belt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours while emergency responders assisted those involved and clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No other information has been released at this time.

