Toxic yew plant determined as cause-of-death for moose found north of Ketchum

There is an ordinance in Blaine County restricting the planting of noxious plants, including the exotic Yew, because they are toxic to wild life and pets.
Ornamental Japanese yew is often found in residential landscaping.
(Idaho Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bull moose was found dead in the backyard of a residence north of Ketchum last week.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says after a test was conducted, the cause of death was ruled to be from eating a toxic yew plant.

During the winter of 2021 – 2022 over 20 elk died because of eating ornamental Yew throughout the Wood River Valley.

Fish and Game reminds homeowners to inspect the landscaping around their homes and remove all noxious plants to help prevent pets and wildlife from getting sick.

For more information on this incident and how you can spot toxic Yew on your property, Click Here.

