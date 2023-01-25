Burley’s Kendell set to run at Idaho State

Olivia Kendell signed with the Bengals Tuesday
Olivia Kendell signed with the Bengals Tuesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley runner Olivia Kendell will compete at the Division I level.

Kendell signed with Idaho State cross country Tuesday at Burley High School.

Kendell is the only girl in Burley history to run a sub-19 minute cross country race. She was a three-time cross country state qualifier.

Olivia also hopes to run distance track in Pocatello.

