Burley’s Kendell set to run at Idaho State
Olivia Kendell signed with the Bengals Tuesday
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley runner Olivia Kendell will compete at the Division I level.
Kendell signed with Idaho State cross country Tuesday at Burley High School.
Kendell is the only girl in Burley history to run a sub-19 minute cross country race. She was a three-time cross country state qualifier.
Olivia also hopes to run distance track in Pocatello.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.