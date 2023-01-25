City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park

Chobani made the announcement, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the yogurt giant’s manufacturing facility in Twin Falls.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanks to the generosity of some local Magic Valley employees, Twin Falls will soon have a new park for the community to enjoy.

Earlier this week, the City of Twin Falls and Chobani announced the dedication of a new three-acre park, called The Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park.

As reported by KMVT back in December, Chobani donated $250,000 to kick-start the building of the new park. All those funds were raised by the employees of Chobani.

The new park will include a large parking lot, public restrooms, plus an outdoor fitness area.

The city has set aside an additional $600,000 for the park, although the development cost hasn’t been finalized.

City Spokesman Josh Palmer says the cost to the taxpayer is small.

“There will be a cost for maintenance and obviously maintain the needs for the park. but the park itself. The facilities...that’s all being donated by Chobani employees,” said Palmer.

The mayor’s office shared with us that the park has been in the works for several years.

Palmer adds there will be some fun events planned for the community.

