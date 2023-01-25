CSI men unanimous No. 1 in JUCO hoops

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s now official across both big NJCAA basketball polls, CSI is the best team in the nation.

After being No. 2 in the NJCAA national poll for the last month, CSI is the unanimous No. 1.

For the first time since 2015, your CSI Golden Eagles are ranked #1 in the country in the official @NJCAABasketball poll! #LIVEORDIECSI pic.twitter.com/dRqLYBkM2U — CSI Men’s Basketball (@CSI_MBB) January 23, 2023

The Golden Eagles can thank Chipola College for losing last weekend to vault them into the No. 1 spot in the poll.

CSI has been ranked No. 1 in the media poll since December.

#1 in this weeks National Media Poll! https://t.co/B6HNVIdRhO — CSI Men’s Basketball (@CSI_MBB) January 23, 2023

CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert says the unquestioned top ranking is nice recognition for the players who have worked so hard this season, but there is plenty of work to do.

“I view No. 1 ranking like if you’re dating a beautiful woman, a lot of people want her, she can go anywhere she wants to go at any time, so you have to work hard to keep that rating,” said Reinert.

The No. 1 ranking gets immediately put to the test Saturday at No. 4 Salt Lake.

The Golden Eagles handed the Bruins their only loss off the season back in Utah in December.

A No. 1 team has been involved in five straight meetings between the teams.

The CSI Booster Club has a bus headed down to Salt Lake for both the men’s and women’s games. For Golden Eagle players, it’s great to see the fans travel.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be even more packed than it was last time so that will be really fun. It’s kind of like a homecourt advantage, at the other people’s place,” said sophomore guard Ga’Khari Lacount.

For information on the bus, Click Here.

The CSI women’s basketball team is No. 6 in this week’s poll.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.