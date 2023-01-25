Idaho Attorney General files immigration lawsuit against Biden administration

The purpose of the lawsuit is to ensure that the Biden administration complies with existing federal immigration laws.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced his office is filing a new lawsuit against the Biden administration.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, the Biden administration earlier this month unveiled the expansion of an unlawful plan to parole illegal immigrants into the United States.

Under the Biden administration’s plan, every year 360,000 illegal immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela can enter and remain in the U.S.

Labradors office released the flowing statement regarding the lawsuit.

“The Biden administration is now attempting to create a new federal ‘program’ that goes way beyond case-by-case review and potentially grants status to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. If this administration wants to amend federal immigration law, they need to ask Congress.”

