Idaho ranks near the bottom for cancer screening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Each year approximately 8,500 Idahoans are diagnosed with cancer, Idaho has some of the lowest screening rates in the nation.

Cody Orchard, the Tobacco Prevention Coordinator at St. Luke’s – Twin Falls, said Idaho ranks 50th in the nation for breast cancer screening, 52nd for cervical cancer screening (including territories) and 40th for colorectal cancer screening. This is partially because people aren’t doing follow-ups with their doctor or regular screenings.

Lung cancer has the number one mortality rate in Idaho and it is a 95% preventable disease.

There are 460,000 deaths nationally per year due to smoking, and Orchard says if you’re 50 or older and would like to get screened, St. Luke’s offers a low dose radiation cancer screening.

“There is a low dose radiation lung cancer screening that’s done through St. Luke’s and uh if you do smoke and you’re over 50 years old you should look at getting that checked every year because what we know about lung cancer is if we can catch it early the chances of surviving it increase a lot,” said Orchard.

Orchard also offers free quit smoking vaping and chewing classes welcoming walk-ins every Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.