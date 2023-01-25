Lava Ridge environmental impact statement draft released; public encouraged to comment

In the environmental statement, which is available for the public to view, there are multiple alternatives to the original proposed project.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past two years, the Bureau of Land Management and other experts have been drafting an environmental impact statement regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind project. That draft is now available for the public to view and comment on.

In the environmental statement, which is available for the public to view, there are multiple alternatives to the original proposed project.

These alternatives take into effect the impacts the project may have on wildlife, water, ranching, and the Minidoka National Historic Site and the impact the Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.

Luke Papez, from Magic Valley Energy says now that the EIS is made public, people are invited to comment.

“BLM has indicated that alternatives to the proposal could balance potential project impacts with the need for these additional sources of domestic clean energy generations, the need for new sources of energy continues to grow,” said Luke Papez, with Magic Valley Energy.

Comments will be accepted until March 21.

For a full link to the draft environmental statement and how to comment, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
Generic moose photo.
Ketchum woman injured following moose attack in her driveway

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {1/24/2023}
Photo of the almost empty shelves
Local pharmacist weighs-in on children’s medication shortage
A sewer in the city of Twin Falls.
City of Twin Falls reminds people the dangers of flushing non-flushable items
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian