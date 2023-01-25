Lava Ridge environmental impact statement draft released; public encouraged to comment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past two years, the Bureau of Land Management and other experts have been drafting an environmental impact statement regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind project. That draft is now available for the public to view and comment on.

In the environmental statement, which is available for the public to view, there are multiple alternatives to the original proposed project.

These alternatives take into effect the impacts the project may have on wildlife, water, ranching, and the Minidoka National Historic Site and the impact the Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.

Luke Papez, from Magic Valley Energy says now that the EIS is made public, people are invited to comment.

“BLM has indicated that alternatives to the proposal could balance potential project impacts with the need for these additional sources of domestic clean energy generations, the need for new sources of energy continues to grow,” said Luke Papez, with Magic Valley Energy.

Comments will be accepted until March 21.

For a full link to the draft environmental statement and how to comment, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.