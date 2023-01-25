Twin boys beat Jerome for first time since 2020; Dietrich girls claim Sawtooth Conference regular season title
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls boys basketball team picked up their first win over Jerome since 2020 Tuesday night.
Twin Falls 47, Jerome 38
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Carey 68, Valley 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Dietrich 25, Richfield 23
Dietrich claims the Sawtooth Conference regular season title
Minico 60, Wood River 32
Jerome 47, Burley 35
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.