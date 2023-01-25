Twin boys beat Jerome for first time since 2020; Dietrich girls claim Sawtooth Conference regular season title

Dietrich girls claim Sawtooth Conference regular season title
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls boys basketball team picked up their first win over Jerome since 2020 Tuesday night.

Twin Falls 47, Jerome 38

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Carey 68, Valley 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Dietrich 25, Richfield 23

Dietrich claims the Sawtooth Conference regular season title

Minico 60, Wood River 32

Jerome 47, Burley 35

