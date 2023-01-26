Behind the Business: Ox-Bow Diner

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ox-bow Diner in Bliss captures the local spirit of the town. Recently, the diner added a bar, pool table, jukebox, and bullshooter.

The bar was handmade by co-owner Leslie jones’ husband and the oxbow now offers karaoke. Jones says what makes the diner unique is that the majority of their menu is made from scratch.

“90 percent of everything we cook in here is made from scratch our finger steaks were voted number two in the state by USA TODAY,” said Jones.

Some menu items include chicken strips, vanilla French toast with almonds, the Reuben, and 10 cent pancakes the third Sunday of every month.

Shyla dice, the owner’s daughter says, they didn’t get into this to make a million dollars, they got into the restaurant business because they love their community.

“Be able to help the community in any way they can even if it is just somewhere to hang out so I think it’s important for not only us but for all mom and pop shops cuz this not only our livelihood but our love we didn’t get into this to make a million dollars we got into this because we love our community and it was something we can do for them,” said Dice.

Jones says the most popular items include their burgers, which are made from scratch.

“My husband created our burger recipe so our burgers are out of this world they have all kinds of seasonings and stuff and then we do a wide variety of toppings on them we have our vanilla custard French toast which I’ve had people ask me for the recipe all the time and I tell them unfortunately I can’t tell you cuz then I would have to kill you and I don’t wanna do that,” said Jones.

Oxbow Diner has prime rib Fridays and dice says aside from the amazing food, they often bend over backwards for their customers.

“Aside from our amazing food you’re always going to have good service you know we bend over backwards I feel for our customers a lot of the time if not all the time because we just want them to have a great experience that’s what it’s all about you’re coming here you’re getting great food and you’re happy and it makes you wanna come back when you’re in a place like that,” said Dice.

