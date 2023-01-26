Boise Police identify officer involved in Monday’s shooting in Meridian

The officer, K. Paporello, was previously involved in a shooting in Meridian on November 21st.
Boise Police identify officer involved in Monday’s shooting in Meridian
Boise Police identify officer involved in Monday’s shooting in Meridian(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Boise has released the identity of the officer involved in Monday’s deadly shooting in Meridian.

The officer, K. Paporello, was previously involved in a shooting in Meridian on November 21st.

In that incident, investigators say a suspect pulled out a weapon as officers tried to take him into custody. The officer in question shot and injured the suspect.

Monday’s shooting, which killed 32-year-old Eli Nash, came after officers say Nash indicated he had a weapon. Nash was a registered sex offender, who was wanted for a parole violation.

According to police, they later found a gun at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Dawn Gwin
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified

Latest News

Idaho Attorney General files immigration lawsuit against Biden administration
Idaho Attorney General files immigration lawsuit against Biden administration
Idaho ranks near the bottom for cancer screening
Idaho ranks near the bottom for cancer screening
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Rinker Rock Creek Ranch
U of I’s Rinker Rock Creek Ranch gives students hands-on learning opportunities