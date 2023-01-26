Boise Police identify officer involved in Monday’s shooting in Meridian
The officer, K. Paporello, was previously involved in a shooting in Meridian on November 21st.
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Boise has released the identity of the officer involved in Monday’s deadly shooting in Meridian.
In that incident, investigators say a suspect pulled out a weapon as officers tried to take him into custody. The officer in question shot and injured the suspect.
Monday’s shooting, which killed 32-year-old Eli Nash, came after officers say Nash indicated he had a weapon. Nash was a registered sex offender, who was wanted for a parole violation.
According to police, they later found a gun at the scene.
