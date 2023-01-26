CSI and the Red Cross team up for a much needed blood drive

Thursday’s drive was a huge success, with numerous walk-ins helping combat appointment cancellations due to sickness.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley residents flocked to the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday for a blood drive held in the student recreation center.

Donations occurred until 4 p.m. at the intermural basketball courts.

According to Red Cross workers, Thursday’s drive was a huge success, with numerous walk-ins helping combat appointment cancellations due to sickness.

Officials say the drive had a goal of 45 units to help replenish very low supply, caused by recent natural disasters.

“The hurricane that happened in Florida really put a shortage there, and then the floods that are happening in California have also really hurt our blood supply,” said Kasey Tupper from the American Red Cross.

People of all ages were present, including some CSI students.

“Because I have more of a rare blood type...and because of that I feel as though I’m kind of obliged to help out as much as I can,” said CSI Student Brianna Askew.

This is Askew’s fourth time donating blood in the last two years, and she says she enjoys giving back as much as she can.

