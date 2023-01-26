Group is launching a campaign for restrictive driver’s licenses for the undocumented Idahoans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho organization dedicated to empowering the Gem States Latino and immigrant community is launching a campaign so undocumented Idahoans can obtain a restricted driver’s license.

Poder, which in Spanish means power, is a group in Idaho dedicated to organizing and mobilizing the state’s Latino immigrant community around issues such immigration, education, economic issues, and women’s issues. Executive Director Estefania Mondragon believes there are around 12,000 to 24,000 undocumented Idahoans here in the gem state. Some are escaping governments that are destabilized in Latin America, she said.

‘”That can lead to poverty, folks are economic refugees so they come to the United States in search of work,” Mondragon said.

Additionally she said immigrants are attracted to states like Idaho, because of the area’s need for a foreign workforce in sectors like agriculture, hospitality, and construction. According to the Idaho Center of Fiscal Policy in 2018 undocumented Idahoans accounted for $22 million in state and local taxes.

“It (Idaho’s economy) would crash,” said Mondragon. “Who would milk the cows? Who would pick the food? Idaho’s Agriculture industry I think is the largest economic output in Idaho, so we can only imagine what would happen if all undocumented Idahoans were deported.”

Additionally she said the Latino immigrant community shares their culture with Idahoans.

“So many restaurants have popped up. The sharing of food, the sharing of culture leads to a richer Idaho. The world is coming to Idaho,” Mondragon said.

To help Idaho’s foreign workforce, Poder is launching a campaign, Manejando Sin Miedo, to encourage the Idaho State Legislature to allow a restricted driver’s license for undocumented Idahoans. The campaign in English translates to “Driving without Fear.”

“So what we kept hearing with immigration is folks are getting stopped. they are getting asked for their immigration status. They are getting detained and later deported because they don’t have a state drivers license,” Mondragon said.

Ideally, the legislation would allow anyone 16 years of age and older to obtain a restricted driver’s license with a visa or passport for a $50 biannual fee. Mondragon said it would bring in $750,000 worth of revenue to the State of Idaho.

Additionally, she said the restricted driver’s licenses can not be used for voter registration.

Mondragon said Poder has not personally reached out to any legislators but certain stakeholders in the Idaho Agricultural Community are advocating on their behalf. They are optimistic something might be done this session, as 19 states provide driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, including Utah

“The state that has had it the longest is actually Utah. they have had it for 17 years,” Mondragon said.

In a joint statement House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel and Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Wintrow said:

The Idaho Democratic caucus has consistently supported driving credentials for undocumented workers. The benefits to public safety and quality of life are extensive, and many states have successfully implemented such programs. Encouraging all drivers to be licensed and insured will benefit everyone on our roads and in our communities. Idaho’s foreign-born workers are critical to our economy and this work often requires driving. A driver’s authorization card allows workers to travel safely to their jobs, allowing them to feed their families and keep Idaho’s products moving to market.

However, On the other side of Idaho political spectrum IDGOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon said:

The issuance of government identification to non-citizen foreign nationals undermines the benefits properly belonging to lawful permanent residents and US citizens. It’s a liberal California idea, and where it has been adopted it is often followed by an expansion of public benefits to foreign nationals. Employers should not undermine US citizenship to solve labor market difficulties.

In response to possible criticism the potential legislation could face on the Idaho House and Senate Flood Mondragon said Idahoans need to take a “realistic approach to governing” because undocumented Idahoans are here because some employers can not survive without them, and consumers rely on them to keep costs down.

“Stop consuming,” said Mondragon. ”If you don’t want undocumented folks in your community stop buying things.”

The group is holding a campaign rally in Garden City at 200 N. Garrett St on Thursday at 6:30pm.

