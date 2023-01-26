Idaho Fish and Game reminds homeowners the dangers of toxic plants around your property

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a moose was found dead due to toxic yew plants, the Idaho Fish and Game want to remind people just how dangerous these plants are.

The plants are considered ornamental plants, meaning they’re oftentimes found in people’s yards.

While Blaine County has passed an ordinance banning yew plants county-wide, other counties in southern Idaho have no such ordinance.

They are easily identified, having green needles and fleshy red berries.

Fish and Game officials say these plants pose a large threat to all animals...

“They’re extremely toxic. Not just to wildlife, but livestock, pets...it takes very few needles or also ingesting the berries,” said Terry Thompson from Idaho Fish and Game.

Any Blaine County resident that is concerned about potentially breaking this ordinance is urged to contact the Noxious Weed Control Board.

Fish and Game says this board will send someone to the home to look at the plant.

