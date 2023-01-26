Idaho Fish and Game reminds homeowners the dangers of toxic plants around your property

While Blaine County has passed an ordinance banning yew plants county-wide, other counties in southern Idaho have no such ordinance.
Idaho Fish and Game reminds homeowners the dangers of toxic plants around your property
Idaho Fish and Game reminds homeowners the dangers of toxic plants around your property(KMVT-NEWS)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a moose was found dead due to toxic yew plants, the Idaho Fish and Game want to remind people just how dangerous these plants are.

The plants are considered ornamental plants, meaning they’re oftentimes found in people’s yards.

While Blaine County has passed an ordinance banning yew plants county-wide, other counties in southern Idaho have no such ordinance.

They are easily identified, having green needles and fleshy red berries.

Fish and Game officials say these plants pose a large threat to all animals...

“They’re extremely toxic. Not just to wildlife, but livestock, pets...it takes very few needles or also ingesting the berries,” said Terry Thompson from Idaho Fish and Game.

Any Blaine County resident that is concerned about potentially breaking this ordinance is urged to contact the Noxious Weed Control Board.

Fish and Game says this board will send someone to the home to look at the plant.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified

Latest News

How the drought impacts farmers decisions on crops.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: how the drought situation impacts farmers decisions on which crops to plant
Goats being stolen in the area.
Reports of livestock theft in the area, how you can work to protect your animals
Twin Falls County begins work on new Judicial Annex
Twin Falls County begins work on new Judicial Annex
oxbow diner
Behind the Business: Ox-Bow Diner