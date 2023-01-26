Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall.

Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise.

Minico went 38-13 and reached the playoffs in each of McCaffrey’s five seasons. Minico won the Great Basin Conference the past two seasons and reached the 4A state semifinals in 2022.

McCaffrey, a Minico graduate himself, said this in a statement to KMVT.

“I love Minico high school. The teachers, administration, staff, and the kids. I will always be thankful for what they have done to me.”

Athletic Director Brady Trenkle says the goal is to get the job posted by next week and anybody is welcome to apply.

He knows it will tough to replace coach McCaffrey, but a committee will be created to look over applicants.

