Murtaugh cruises past Carey on home court; prep basketball scores
The Red Devils are now 15-5
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh girls basketball team earned the three-seed in the Snake River Conference tournament next week with a win over Carey Wednesday night.
Murtaugh 48, Carey 28
Murtaugh moves to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Carey is now 14-4 overall and 6-3 in Snake River Conference play.
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Oakley 56, Valley 37
Lighthouse Christian 58, Castleford 35
Filer 60, Gooding 34
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Burley 46, Minico 40
Buhl 70, Declo 56
