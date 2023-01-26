Murtaugh cruises past Carey on home court; prep basketball scores

The Red Devils are now 15-5
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh girls basketball team earned the three-seed in the Snake River Conference tournament next week with a win over Carey Wednesday night.

Murtaugh 48, Carey 28

Murtaugh moves to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Carey is now 14-4 overall and 6-3 in Snake River Conference play.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Oakley 56, Valley 37

Lighthouse Christian 58, Castleford 35

Filer 60, Gooding 34

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Burley 46, Minico 40

Buhl 70, Declo 56

