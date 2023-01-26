Reports of livestock theft in the area, how you can work to protect your animals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There has been an increase in livestock theft in the area.

16 goats were stolen in Gooding, and 15 in Buhl according to the Gooding Sheriff’s Department and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says livestock theft is nothing new, but there are things live stock owners can do to help protect their animals from being stolen.

First, check the area around your animals daily, notice anything new such as footprints.

Locking the gates around the pen is a good idea to try to deter the thieves.

Lt. Brown also says having cameras is the best thing you could do to help protect your live stock.

“You know one of the best pieces of evidence that we get is film footage, whether it’s a game camera, a security system camera, that always help us and it will help you protect your property,” said Lt. Daron Brown, with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Brown says any livestock theft is a felony.

