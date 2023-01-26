Reports of livestock theft in the area, how you can work to protect your animals

16 goats were stolen in Gooding, and 15 in Buhl according to the Gooding Sheriff’s Department and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department.
Goats being stolen in the area.
Goats being stolen in the area.(congerdesign/Pixabay via Canva)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There has been an increase in livestock theft in the area.

16 goats were stolen in Gooding, and 15 in Buhl according to the Gooding Sheriff’s Department and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says livestock theft is nothing new, but there are things live stock owners can do to help protect their animals from being stolen.

First, check the area around your animals daily, notice anything new such as footprints.

Locking the gates around the pen is a good idea to try to deter the thieves.

Lt. Brown also says having cameras is the best thing you could do to help protect your live stock.

“You know one of the best pieces of evidence that we get is film footage, whether it’s a game camera, a security system camera, that always help us and it will help you protect your property,” said Lt. Daron Brown, with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Brown says any livestock theft is a felony.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified

Latest News

Idaho Fish and Game reminds homeowners the dangers of toxic plants around your property
Idaho Fish and Game reminds homeowners the dangers of toxic plants around your property
How the drought impacts farmers decisions on crops.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: how the drought situation impacts farmers decisions on which crops to plant
Twin Falls County begins work on new Judicial Annex
Twin Falls County begins work on new Judicial Annex
oxbow diner
Behind the Business: Ox-Bow Diner