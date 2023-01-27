CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours

Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might want to check your pharmacy’s hours before you pick up your next prescription.

CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry.

Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. CVS said it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March.

Walgreens made similar changes last year.

Locally owned pharmacies are facing the same problem.

The National Community Pharmacists Association said more than three-quarters of pharmacies in the U.S. report staffing difficulties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., leaves the Speaker's office to walk to the House...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
CSI and the Red Cross team up for a much needed blood drive
CSI and the Red Cross team up for a much needed blood drive
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police