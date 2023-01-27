Ding... Ding... Ding... CSI Boxing Smoker set to take center ring Saturday night in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Rodeo Team is working on a pretty good season. The men are currently sixth overall and women 11th in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association standings.

But this weekend, the cowboys and cowgirls are doing something different…. They will hit the boxing ring.

The 45th annual CSI Boxing Smoker is this Saturday.

“it’s exciting it’s electric - and I think it’s probably the biggest one-night event like this in southern Idaho,” said Steve Birnie – Head Coach of the CSI Rodeo Team.

Cowboys and cowgirls, and maybe a member of the public or two, will go at it in the ring. An event that takes months to prepare for, and athletes a long time to train for.

“This year’ we’ve kind of put in a month of training camp going into before this. Putting in boxing workouts and kind of that to the best of our knowledge of how boxers train and what they are supposed to do,” said Darien Johnson – Sophomore Bareback Rider.

It’s the biggest fundraiser for the CSI rodeo squad, who gets just partial funding from the college. The goal is to raise around $40,000.

“That money we use for everything; scholarships, travel expenses, practice expenses, we buy hay for our stock, motels when we’re on the road. We spend a lot of money so we have to be pretty good at making it,” Said Coach Birnie.

Sponsors take care of the cost of the event. And rodeo coach Steve Birnie says there are 30 to 40 of them this year.

The Expo Center can seat just over 3,000 people. But without the sponsors, it wouldn’t provide the same level of entertainment.

For the athletes competing, the atmosphere is quite the experience.

“That morning of, whenever you wake up, you get those butterflies in your stomach. When you wake up just knowing later that night it’s time to go ... I think the best part of it is the actual day waking up,” said Eric Bettencourt – Sophomore Bareback Rider.

Tickets are still available. General admission is $12 at the door.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the action starts at 7 p.m.

