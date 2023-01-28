The benefits to having a children’s museum in the area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley is dedicated to bringing a brick-and-mortar children’s museum to this area.

Friday morning, North Canyon Medical Center donated $50,000 to the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley.

“I believe that museums are an opportunity that we can give to the children to help them to improve in many areas of the development of them, and I am happy to be a part of the journey that they are starting in the community,” said Joanne Holliman, a pediatrician at North Canyon Medical Center.

The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley has been in the works for years, started by a group of parents who saw a need in the community.

They have a lot of land which will be the physical location once they raise enough money, but for now they travel to different schools and after school activities bringing the action to them.

“We launched our STEM outreach program in 2019, and since then have served over 15,000 children and families within the Magic Valley and beyond, and we love that we are able to do that, and we will continue to do that until we have an actual building,” said Bethany Bell, the chairperson for the Children’s Museum.

The project will be a multi million dollar investment when all said and done. But it’s donations like the one from the North Canyon Medical Center that make it closer to achieving.

The 50, 000 donation came from North Canyon’s community health fund and one pediatrician looks forward to the kids in the community having somewhere safe to gets hands on learning and play.

“Children museum is an opportunity for the kids not only to play, but to develop so many of the areas of the brain, development and connections, you know, when the kids are playing, they are developing creativity imagination, they are putting the brain to so many new skills, so I believe it is important for the growth and development of every child,” said Holliman.

And will be a benefit to children of every culture in the Magic Valley.

“El museo de los niños es una oportunidad para que los niños no solo jueguen, sino que desarrollen muchas de las áreas del cerebro, el desarrollo y las conexiones, ya sabes, cuando los niños juegan, desarrollan creatividad, imaginación, ponen el cerebro a trabajar. Tantas habilidades nuevas, así que creo que es importante para el crecimiento y desarrollo de cada niño,” said Holliman.

