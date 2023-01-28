CSI women look to avenge only conference loss of the season

The No. 6 Golden Eagles travel to play Salt Lake Saturday
The No. 6 Golden Eagles travel to play Salt Lake Saturday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team has another chance at Salt Lake Community College Saturday.

Back in December, the Golden Eagles had a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter against the Bruins. CSI ended up losing the game.

The Golden Eagles have won nine straight since the loss and at 21-2, are No. 6 in the country.

The Bruins have gone a little bit in the other direction, losing three of their last seven conference games.

A win would put CSI four games ahead of Salt Lake with six games regular season games left.

The Golden Eagles are two games up on Utah State-Eastern.

CSI has dominated some lesser competition the last few times out, and you can only get so much out of those games, but Head Coach Randy Rogers is happy with the way his team is trending and thinks his squad is ready for the Bruins this time.

“We’ve played some of the bottom teams in our conference right now, but we’ve handled them like I felt we should handle them,” said Rogers. We’re always at the mercy if we’re going to have a hot shooting night or not, I know our kids are excited, we know we let that one (the previous meeting) slip away.”

The game tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

