Minico uses big comeback to beat Canyon Ridge; prep basketball scores
The Spartans were down by as much as 10 in the second half
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico boys basketball team stopped a two-game losing skid Friday night with a comeback win over Canyon Ridge.
Minico 46, Canyon Ridge 36
The Spartans are now 10-5 overall and 5-3 in Great Basin Conference play.
Canyon Ridge falls to 9-7 and 4-4 in conference.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Twin Falls 59, Burley 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Burley 40, Wood River 33
