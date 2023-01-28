Minico uses big comeback to beat Canyon Ridge; prep basketball scores

The Spartans were down by as much as 10 in the second half
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico boys basketball team stopped a two-game losing skid Friday night with a comeback win over Canyon Ridge.

Minico 46, Canyon Ridge 36

The Spartans are now 10-5 overall and 5-3 in Great Basin Conference play.

Canyon Ridge falls to 9-7 and 4-4 in conference.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Twin Falls 59, Burley 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Burley 40, Wood River 33

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

