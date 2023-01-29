Canyon County Sheriff investigating inmate death

By CBS 2 News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023
Boise, ID (CBS2) — An inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6 AM Saturday.

Deputies and medical staff found the 33- year-old and immediately started resuscitation measures until paramedics arrived and took over. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inmate’s identity is not being released at this time and the incident is under investigation by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

