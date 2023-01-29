Lawmaker introduces revision to proposed legislation relating to immigrants

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Republican lawmaker introduced a second round of legislation Friday aimed at prohibiting local governments from adopting, enforcing, or endorsing a policy that discourages the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Republican Sen. Dan Foreman of Moscow introduced legislation in the Senate State Affairs committee Friday, that is similar to one he introduced last week with a slight revision. This proposed legislation removes the enforcement mechanism of withholding sales tax revenue from local governments that willfully refuse to enforce federal immigration laws, but keeps in language that would allow the Idaho Attorney Generals Office to investigate complaints and find legal remedies.

‘The reason we did is we did not want the sales tax issue to become the focus of this bill,” Foreman said.

During the introductory presentation, Democratic Sen. Melissa Wintrow of Boise asked Foreman “why” there is a need for such a bill considering there are no sanctuary cities in Idaho, and exactly what “problem” his proposed legislation is trying to fix..

Additionally she felt Republican Idaho Lawmakers are trying to have it both ways when it comes to enforcing federal laws.

“I guess what I’m struggling a little bit with is this legislature has actually passed laws that go against federal law, especially with firearms” said Wintrow. “And actually criminalize people if they go along with the federal government. I’m at a little loss with the lack of consistency there.”

In response, Foreman told Wintrow he can’t comment about the inconsistencies she spoke about because he wasn’t part of the legislature that passed those laws, and two, he has not researched the issue.

Additionally, he said his proposed legislation isn’t focused on fixing any existing issues, but its about sending a statement that Idahoans respect the law.

Foreman’s proposed bill was approved for printing, but it was objected by Wintrow.

