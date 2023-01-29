No. 1 CSI now 24-0 after big road win over No. 4 Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 1 CSI men’s basketball team is still undefeated after another road win over No. 4 Salt Lake Community College.

No. 1 CSI 86, No. 4 Salt Lake 77

The Golden Eagles used 29 points from Isaiah Moses to move to 24-0 and 12-0 in Scenic West play.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim had 17 points for CSI before suffering an ankle injury in the second half.

The Golden Eagles have handed the Bruins their only two losses of the season.

CSI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 6 CSI 77, Salt Lake 58

The CSI women’s basketball team avenged their only conference loss of the season with a comfortable win over the Bruins.

Kaylee Headrick led the Golden Eagles with 17 points and 14 rebounds. CSI is now 22-2 and 11-1 in conference play.

Both CSI teams will play again at Snow College Thursday evening.

