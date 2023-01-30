Bald Mountain reporting its best snow in years

Snow levels great at Sun Valley
Snow levels great at Sun Valley(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Snowpack around Southern Idaho has been well above the year-over-year average for weeks now, signaling important improvements to water levels for many Gem State industries.

Now, while that shows some promise for the obvious farm and agricultural industries in the state it has also meant a terrific winter for ski areas in our region as well.

Blaine County’s main attraction, Bald Mountain, has seen some of the best snow levels in years.

“All of the terrain is mostly open, including our sunrise terrain and our new glade skiing here on Baldy,” says Bridget Higgins, Marketing and PR Manager at Sun Valley. “Over on Dollar, for the first time in three years we’ve been able to open Elk Horn lift, which opens up some really incredible terrain over there.”

Every Saturday from now until the end of the season there will be live music at River Run lodge at Bald Mountain and in April, they will host the U.S. Alpine Championships.

