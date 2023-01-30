‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause

"Billy Strong" fundraiser
"Billy Strong" fundraiser(SK)
By Kristine Zand
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause.

Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old and father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.

The goal of the event on Saturday was to fund 20 percent of what Rutherford owes for his stem cell transplant. If a success, he could live another 10-20 years. His wife Robyn Rutherford said they were hoping to raise $5,000 to $10,000.

Over 25 businesses donated baskets to be raffled at the event. Robyn Rutherford said she was deeply touched with the way the community showed support for her husband.

“The gifts that we’re raffling off every bit of it is our community donating it, and so it warms my heart to know that we have that community support. It makes the community feel good to be able to give and be apart of it when we got to share our story about my husbands cancer. Many businesses were eager to help and donate,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford will have his stem cell transplant on February 22nd.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park
City of Twin Falls and Chobani announce new Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Three vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian
One dead following officer involved shooting in Meridian

Latest News

The Idaho House of Representatives works late into the evening at the Statehouse in Boise,...
Enforcing laws, voting, and repealing the Blaine Amendment are on the agenda Monday for lawmakers
Snow levels great at Sun Valley
Bald Mountain reporting its best snow in years
Canyon County Sheriff investigating inmate death
Canyon County Sheriff investigating inmate death
Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Idaho lawmaker changes course on issue of children testifying before committee members