‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause.

Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old and father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.

The goal of the event on Saturday was to fund 20 percent of what Rutherford owes for his stem cell transplant. If a success, he could live another 10-20 years. His wife Robyn Rutherford said they were hoping to raise $5,000 to $10,000.

Over 25 businesses donated baskets to be raffled at the event. Robyn Rutherford said she was deeply touched with the way the community showed support for her husband.

“The gifts that we’re raffling off every bit of it is our community donating it, and so it warms my heart to know that we have that community support. It makes the community feel good to be able to give and be apart of it when we got to share our story about my husbands cancer. Many businesses were eager to help and donate,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford will have his stem cell transplant on February 22nd.

