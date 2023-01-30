Death by Chocolate set to return to Twin Falls after a two-year break

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a two-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ “Death by Chocolate” is finally looking for some new victims.

As the dust settles from COVID-19 closures and cancelations, one of the Magic Valley’s most anticipated events returns for a 16th year.

The annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser will feature local chefs competing in five categories; Brownies, Cake, Cookies, Candy, and Unique Desserts.

Both attendees and judges will taste and vote for their favorites in each of the categories.

Jill Skeem is the brainchild behind Death by Chocolate, which is one of the Rotary Clubs biggest events.

She says that everyone who participates sees significant returns during, and after the event is over.

“I love that this event not only helps Rotary, but it helps the businesses that participate,” said Skeem. “We’ve had business in the past, where afterwards, people come up and specifically ask for the Death by Chocolate cookie or dessert or candy or whatever. So, it really helps people’s business, and I love that too.”

All the money raised will go to a variety of Rotary Club projects and local organizations.

This year’s Death by Chocolate will take place Thursday night at the Canyon Crest Event Center.

Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. The event is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the Rotary website or Kurt’s Pharmacy in Twin Falls.

